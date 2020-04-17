7,240 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.97.

QCOM stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,923,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460,586. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

