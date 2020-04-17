78,680 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VCU Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,996,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6,717.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 168,265 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 173,466 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.92. 33,817,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,517,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.