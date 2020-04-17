98,943 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 98,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $280.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

