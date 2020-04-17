Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Down 10.4%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares traded down 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.25, 988,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,179,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Aaron’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,366,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

