Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.