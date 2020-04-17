Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lowered by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 148,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $5.06 on Thursday, reaching $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,941,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,806. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

