AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

