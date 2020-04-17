Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stake Cut by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 1.14% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,559,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,540,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 1,079,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

