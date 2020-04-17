ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ABIOMED accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.20% of ABIOMED worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2,764.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.20. 245,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,961. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $285.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

