Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,686 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.05. 11,244,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

