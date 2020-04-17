Adam J. Shapiro Buys 5,000 Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) insider Adam J. Shapiro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Shares of EDI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 92,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

