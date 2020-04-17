Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

ADBE traded up $10.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,467 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.