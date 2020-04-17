Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 4.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,535. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,467. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

