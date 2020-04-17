Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up to $332.55

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $325.39, but opened at $332.55. Adobe shares last traded at $342.70, with a volume of 3,911,301 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Get Adobe alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,467 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.