Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 104,355 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 384,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 347,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 187,342 shares during the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.45. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

