Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAVVF. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 40,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,673. The firm has a market cap of $218.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.31. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

