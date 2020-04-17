Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 40,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $218.67 million, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.31. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

