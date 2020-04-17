Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 40,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $218.67 million, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.31. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

