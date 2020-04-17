Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Advantest stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. 8,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129. Advantest has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.