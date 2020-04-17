AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGESY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGEAS/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 17,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,181. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. AGEAS/S has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

