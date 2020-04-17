Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Akzo Nobel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 299,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

