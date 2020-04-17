ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 11,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,822. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the third quarter worth about $1,526,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

