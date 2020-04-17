Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,263.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

