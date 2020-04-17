Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $82,913,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,965,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,257.43. 2,875,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,201.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.