Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,267.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,482.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,257.43. 2,875,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. The stock has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,313.81. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

