Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. 7,419,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,164,899. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

