American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $117.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.27.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $81.35. 7,480,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

