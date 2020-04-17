Analysts Set Aecom (NYSE:ACM) PT at $46.33

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aecom by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 757,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aecom by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 582,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after buying an additional 405,113 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. 1,723,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,483. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

