Analysts Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) PT at $43.43

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. 9,764,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,261. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

