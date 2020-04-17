Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $572.81

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $572.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $510.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,646. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

