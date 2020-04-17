Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $23.69

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 43,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. 2,906,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

