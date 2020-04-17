Analysts Set Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Price Target at $44.80

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

LM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of LM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,973.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 444.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Legg Mason by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,622,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

