Analysts Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target at $24.75

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

SCVL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. 199,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,656. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

