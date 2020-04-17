Analysts Set YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target at $79.78

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get YY alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of YY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of YY by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.39. 1,083,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,867. YY has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that YY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.