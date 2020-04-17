ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. 7,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

