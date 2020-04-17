Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $21.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.23. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

