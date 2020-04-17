ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ANZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ANZ from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ANZ from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANZ has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ANZBY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 275,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ANZ has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

