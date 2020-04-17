Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $52.23. 8,855,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,156,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

