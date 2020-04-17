Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up to $50.37

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.87, but opened at $50.37. Applied Materials shares last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 8,855,723 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.