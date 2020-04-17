Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Lowered to $19.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

ATZAF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

