AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,141. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

