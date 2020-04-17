Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,345,400 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In related news, CEO John A. Orwin bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $974,144 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atreca by 117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.41. 170,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,639. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

