AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 469.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,179 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,379,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,701,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

