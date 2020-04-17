Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.30-0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ACLS stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.31. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

