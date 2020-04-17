Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.11 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.31. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

