B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Short Interest Up 108.0% in March

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get B Communications alerts:

BCOM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 36,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. B Communications has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B Communications stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Norges Bank owned 0.17% of B Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.