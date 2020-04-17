Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 4,620,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BOCOM International lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $174.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 113.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 29.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

