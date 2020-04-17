Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Bancorp 34 stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 19,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp 34 stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC owned 0.11% of Bancorp 34 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp 34 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

