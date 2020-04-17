Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 17.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 135,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 87,542,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,485,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

