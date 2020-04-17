Bank of America Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,645. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.58.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

